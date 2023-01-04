Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name

1/5

Kelly Osbourne recently welcomed her first child with Sid Wilson, her mom Sharon Osbourne confirmed on "The Talk." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Kelly Osbourne is a new mom. The 38-year-old television personality recently welcomed her first child, a son, with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. Advertisement

Osbourne's mom, Sharon Osbourne, confirmed the news Tuesday on the British talk show The Talk, sharing that Osbourne and Wilson named their baby boy Sidney.

"So great, so great. She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her," Sharon Osbourne said.

"When my son lets me, he doesn't let me do it too much because I spoil the kids too much and he has to deal with them when I drop them off!"@MrsSOsbourne opens up about life as a grandparent and says daughter Kelly and grandchild Sidney are doing "so great". pic.twitter.com/B50D246bto— The Talk (@TheTalkUK) January 3, 2023

Osbourne had hinted at the birth on Instagram Stories in November, writing, "OK, here we go." She has been absent from social media since.

Osbourne announced in May that she was expecting her first child with Wilson.

"I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!" she said on Instagram at the time.

The television personality confirmed in October that she was expecting a baby boy. Her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, had shared the news in a previous interview.

