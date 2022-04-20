Trending
Entertainment News
April 20, 2022 / 9:22 AM

Ashley Darby confirms split from husband Michael

By Annie Martin

April 20 (UPI) -- Ashley Darby and her husband, Michael Darby, are going their separate ways.

Ashley Darby, 33, announced her split from Michael Darby, 62, in a statement to Bravo's The Daily Dish on Tuesday.

"Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said 'I do,' we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate," she said.

Darby said she and Michael Darby expect "many speculative views" about their split but said there is no "root cause" for the separation.

"People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root causes of our mutual decision to go our separate ways," she said.

Darby added that she and Michael Darby are at "very different stages" in their lives and have different goals for their future.

"We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together," she said.

Darby and Michael Darby married in May 2014 and have two sons, Dean Michael, 2 and Dylan Matthew, 13 months.

"While our romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other. We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan," Darby said. "They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love."

Darby confirmed news of the split on Instagram, writing, "It's been almost 8 magical years."

Us Weekly said Darby announced her separation at her Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Karen Huger's RHOP: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion party Saturday.

Darby and Michael Darby openly showed the ups and downs of their marriage on Real Housewives of Potomac. Darby said on Watch What Happens Live in August 2021 that Michael Darby has her "full trust" following his cheating scandal.

Real Housewives of Potomac will return for a seventh season on Bravo this year. The series also stars Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton.

