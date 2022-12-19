Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 19, 2022 / 11:20 AM

Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon defend their reaction to Mia, Wendy fight

By Annie Martin

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon are defending their reaction to the fight between their Real Housewives of Potomac co-stars Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo.

Bryant, 52, and Dixon, 43, responded to backlash toward their reaction to the fight during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Bryant and Dixon sided with Thornton after Thornton threw a glass of water in Osefo's face during a fight in a recent episode of RHOP. Bryant and Dixon previously called out Monique Samuels for physically attacking Candiace Dillard in Season 5.

On WWHL, Bryant and Dixon responded to fans calling them hypocritical, with Bryant comparing the fights between Thornton and Osefo and Samuels and Dillard to "apples and oranges."

"It's apples and oranges," Bryant said. "Like, Monique was definitely beating up Candiace. [For Thornton and Osefo], it was a drink. It was water across the table."

"They didn't show in another clip, Karen and I were talking and I said, 'Mia should not have done that. That was totally wrong,'" she added. "However, I do not like Wendy so I internally kee-keed when it happened."

When asked if they believe they held Thornton accountable for her actions, Dixon questioned why they are the "accountability police." She later agreed with the comparison with "apples and oranges."

Bryant also defended Dixon for filming Osefo during her altercation with Thornton.

Dillard previously said on WWHL that she was "appalled" by Bryant and Dixon's response to the Thornton and Osefo fight.

