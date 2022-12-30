1/2

Christopher Mintz-Plasse announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Britt Bowman. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Superbad actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse is engaged to be married. The 33-year-old actor announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Britt Bowman, on Thursday. Advertisement

Mintz-Plasse shared the news on Instagram alongside photos with Bowman. The pictures show the couple celebrating and Bowman showing off her engagement ring.

"Life's over!!!" he captioned the post alongside three heart emojis.

Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, Alison Brie, Mandy Moore, Lucas Grabeel and other stars were among those to celebrate with Mintz-Plasse in the comments.

"Awwww congrats!!!" Brie wrote.

"Congratulations!!!! So happy for you!" Grabeel said.

Bowman confirmed the news in a post on her own account and said Mintz-Plasse proposed on Christmas Eve.

Mintz-Plasse is known for playing McLovin in Superbad. He has since voiced Fishlegs Ingerman in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise and appeared in the films Kick-Ass, Pitch Perfect, This is the End and Neighbors.