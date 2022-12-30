Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 30, 2022 / 9:49 AM

'Superbad' actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse is engaged

By Annie Martin
1/2
Christopher Mintz-Plasse announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Britt Bowman. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/664a69e50b45d9dee3ec905d567c6859/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Christopher Mintz-Plasse announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Britt Bowman. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Superbad actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse is engaged to be married.

The 33-year-old actor announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Britt Bowman, on Thursday.

Advertisement

Mintz-Plasse shared the news on Instagram alongside photos with Bowman. The pictures show the couple celebrating and Bowman showing off her engagement ring.

"Life's over!!!" he captioned the post alongside three heart emojis.

Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, Alison Brie, Mandy Moore, Lucas Grabeel and other stars were among those to celebrate with Mintz-Plasse in the comments.

Advertisement

"Awwww congrats!!!" Brie wrote.

"Congratulations!!!! So happy for you!" Grabeel said.

Bowman confirmed the news in a post on her own account and said Mintz-Plasse proposed on Christmas Eve.

Advertisement

Mintz-Plasse is known for playing McLovin in Superbad. He has since voiced Fishlegs Ingerman in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise and appeared in the films Kick-Ass, Pitch Perfect, This is the End and Neighbors.

Read More

Vivienne Westwood: Celebrities honor 'revolutionary' designer after her death 'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office 'Challenge' couple Jenna Compono, Zach Nichols celebrate daughter's birth What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Adam Lambert releases 'Holding Out for a Hero' cover
Music // 9 minutes ago
Adam Lambert releases 'Holding Out for a Hero' cover
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Adam Lambert released his version of the Bonnie Tyler song "Holding Out for a Hero" ahead of his covers album.
Wiz Khalifa releases new song 'Never Drinking Again'
Music // 32 minutes ago
Wiz Khalifa releases new song 'Never Drinking Again'
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Wiz Khalifa released the song "Never Drinking Again" ahead of New Year's celebrations.
SZA suits up in 'Kill Bill' music video teaser
Music // 52 minutes ago
SZA suits up in 'Kill Bill' music video teaser
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- SZA released a preview of her music video for "Kill Bill," a song from her album "SOS."
Vivienne Westwood: Celebrities honor 'revolutionary' designer after her death
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Vivienne Westwood: Celebrities honor 'revolutionary' designer after her death
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, Yoko Ono, Boy George and other stars paid tribute to late fashion designer Vivienne Westwood on social media.
Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th child, a girl with model Alyssa Scott
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th child, a girl with model Alyssa Scott
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon welcomes his twelfth child with model Alyssa Scott. The two shared a son, Zen who died of brain cancer in 2021.
What to stream New Year's weekend: 'White Noise,' NYE specials
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
What to stream New Year's weekend: 'White Noise,' NYE specials
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "White Noise," "Wildcat," "Live to Lead," "Kaleidoscope," "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" and "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" are among the streaming entertainment options New Year's weekend.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: Andra Day, Tiger Woods
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: Andra Day, Tiger Woods
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Singer/actor Andra Day turns 38 and golfer Tiger Woods turns 47, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 30.
The Weeknd teases a new video for his song, 'Is There Someone Else'
Music // 20 hours ago
The Weeknd teases a new video for his song, 'Is There Someone Else'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Weeknd teases a new music video for the song "Is There Someone Else" from his "Dawn FM" album released a year ago
Mamamoo's Solar shares 'Paradise' music video
Music // 20 hours ago
Mamamoo's Solar shares 'Paradise' music video
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop star Solar released a video for "Paradise," the theme song for the DJ reality competition series "WET!: World EDM Trend."
Ateez dance in 'Halazia' music video teaser
Music // 21 hours ago
Ateez dance in 'Halazia' music video teaser
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group Ateez released a preview of its music video for "Halazia," a song from the single album "Spin Off: From the Witness."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th child, a girl with model Alyssa Scott
Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th child, a girl with model Alyssa Scott
What to watch: 5 Ashley Park roles beyond 'Emily In Paris'
What to watch: 5 Ashley Park roles beyond 'Emily In Paris'
'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office
'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office
Reports: ABC anchor T.J. Holmes files for divorce
Reports: ABC anchor T.J. Holmes files for divorce
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement