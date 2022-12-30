Trending
Vivienne Westwood: Celebrities honor 'revolutionary' designer after her death

By Annie Martin
Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, Yoko Ono, Boy George and other stars paid tribute to late fashion designer Vivienne Westwood (pictured) on social media. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d9204ffd7f4ed12cfa413793b2ab49f5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, Yoko Ono, Boy George and other stars paid tribute to late fashion designer Vivienne Westwood (pictured) on social media. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Celebrities are mourning the death of "revolutionary" fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

Actresses Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis and Rose McGowan, singer Boy George and artist Yoko Ono were among the stars who paid tribute to Westwood on social media following her death.

Westwood, a British designer whose work heralded the rise of the British punk movement of the 1970s, died Thursday at age 81.

Cattrall, 66, shared a photo with Westwood on Instagram and remembered the designer as "a true genius who never lost her northern grit."

Lewis, 49, praised Westwood as a "rare wonder force."

"Naturally I wore her clothes, saw her speak at an event honoring her & had the rare privilege of meeting her. She was absolutely uncompromising in her Authoritative- but oh so cool- poise, sustainable EVERYTHING," the actress wrote.

"She was always creating for the future by looking unflinchingly and seeringly into the now. Her revolutionary PUNK street-sex-wear into the classic VW dress with a flippant elegance and radical tailoring," she said.

Lewis then declared that Westwood "is and was revolutionary."

"She didn't just question main stream age & beauty standards. She didn't even see or acknowledge them as having anything to do with the relevance and necessity for individualistic aesthetic expression. Long live the Queen," she said.

McGowan, 49, shared a photo of herself walking the runway in one of Westwood's shows.

"Deeply saddened by a true punk's passing, Vivienne Westwood, what a hellraiser, what a talent," she tweeted.

George, 61, posted a selfie with the late fashion designer.

"R.I.P. to the great and inspiring Vivienne Westwood who lead us through punk and beyond. Laughed at by the fashion industry but without question she is the undisputed Queen of British fashion. I love you! Oh bondage up yours!" he wrote.

Ono, 89, sent her love to Westwood's surviving family.

"Rest in peace, Vivienne. What a woman - so young at heart, motivated, beautiful and elegant. Our love and deepest condolences go out to Andreas, Ben, Joseph and families. Love, yoko," she tweeted.

