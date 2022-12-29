'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office

1/5

Sam Worthington (L) and Lara Worthington attend the London premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" on Dec. 6. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Avatar: The Way of Water has passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. The Avatar sequel has grossed more than $1 billion in the two weeks since its release. Advertisement

As of Tuesday, Avatar: The Way of Water has earned $317.1 million in North America and $712.7 million overseas, bringing its global total to $1.025 billion.

The film topped the holiday box office in North America, bringing in $56 million in receipts.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the fastest film to reach the milestone in 2022. Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion also reached $1 billion this year.

Director James Cameron previously said the film would need to generate $2 billion at the box office to break even.

Ticket sales in China have been muted as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. The film series follows the struggles between the Na'vi race and humans on the fictional moon Pandora.

Advertisement

Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington attend 'Avatar: The Way of Water' premiere in London