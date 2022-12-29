Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 29, 2022 / 9:48 AM

'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office

By Annie Martin
1/5
Sam Worthington (L) and Lara Worthington attend the London premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" on Dec. 6. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b3ad83ea935f747d7cc5499d8b91d7d8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sam Worthington (L) and Lara Worthington attend the London premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water" on Dec. 6. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Avatar: The Way of Water has passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

The Avatar sequel has grossed more than $1 billion in the two weeks since its release.

Advertisement

As of Tuesday, Avatar: The Way of Water has earned $317.1 million in North America and $712.7 million overseas, bringing its global total to $1.025 billion.

The film topped the holiday box office in North America, bringing in $56 million in receipts.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the fastest film to reach the milestone in 2022. Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion also reached $1 billion this year.

Director James Cameron previously said the film would need to generate $2 billion at the box office to break even.

Ticket sales in China have been muted as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. The film series follows the struggles between the Na'vi race and humans on the fictional moon Pandora.

Advertisement

Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington attend 'Avatar: The Way of Water' premiere in London

Star Zoe Saldaña attends the world premiere of "Avatar: The Way Of Water" at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square, London, on December 6, 2022. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Avatar' tops holiday weekend box office with $56M Movie review: 'Avatar' sequel collapses under new ensemble, subplots Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet dazzle at 'Avatar: The Way of Water' premiere What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Rohan Campbell: Horror sequel 'Halloween Ends' a love story
Movies // 1 day ago
Rohan Campbell: Horror sequel 'Halloween Ends' a love story
NEW YORK, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Rohan Campbell says he sees "Halloween Ends," which is out on DVD and Blu-ray Tuesday, as more of a romance than a horror movie.
'Avatar' tops holiday weekend box office with $56M
Movies // 3 days ago
'Avatar' tops holiday weekend box office with $56M
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $56 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Brittany S. Hall sees her reflection in new 'Imani' poster
Movies // 1 week ago
Brittany S. Hall sees her reflection in new 'Imani' poster
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Brittany S. Hall stars in "Imani," a thriller coming next year that has a new poster and trailer and just announced a release date.
'Luther: The Fallen Sun' film coming to Netflix in March
Movies // 1 week ago
'Luther: The Fallen Sun' film coming to Netflix in March
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Luther: The Fallen Sun," a sequel film to "Luther" starring Idris Elba, is coming to Netflix.
'Jung_E' teaser introduces 'A.I. combat warrior' in Korean film
Movies // 1 week ago
'Jung_E' teaser introduces 'A.I. combat warrior' in Korean film
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Jung_E," a new sci-fi film from "Train to Busan" director Yeon Sang-ho, is coming to Netflix in January.
Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek get close in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' posters
Movies // 1 week ago
Channing Tatum, Salma Hayek get close in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' posters
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Magic Mike's Last Dance," a new film starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek, opens in theaters in February.
Dwayne Johnson says no immediate plans for a 'Black Adam' sequel
Movies // 1 week ago
Dwayne Johnson says no immediate plans for a 'Black Adam' sequel
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson said on social media that new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn told him a "Black Adam" sequel has not been ruled out, but also will not be made in the near future.
Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton keep Ashley Benson from being 'Alone'
Movies // 1 week ago
Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton keep Ashley Benson from being 'Alone'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Vertical Entertainment released the trailer for "Alone at Night" on Tuesday. Ashley Benson stars as a stalked webcam girl with Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton and more in the cast.
Fandango: 'Guardians 3,' 'Spider-Verse' among most anticipated 2023 movies
Movies // 1 week ago
Fandango: 'Guardians 3,' 'Spider-Verse' among most anticipated 2023 movies
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Fandango polled 5,000 ticket buyers and found out their most anticipated movies and performances of 2023. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" came out on top.
Brendan Fraser to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Movies // 1 week ago
Brendan Fraser to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "The Whale" actor Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
Reggae artist Joseph Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's grandson, dead at 31
Reggae artist Joseph Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's grandson, dead at 31
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion
What to watch: 5 Jenna Ortega roles beyond 'Wednesday'
What to watch: 5 Jenna Ortega roles beyond 'Wednesday'
Rohan Campbell: Horror sequel 'Halloween Ends' a love story
Rohan Campbell: Horror sequel 'Halloween Ends' a love story
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement