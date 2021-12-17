Watch Live
Entertainment News
Dec. 17, 2021 / 10:06 AM

Ed Sheeran, Elton John perform 'Merry Christmas' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By Annie Martin
Ed Sheeran, Elton John perform 'Merry Christmas' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Ed Sheeran performed "Merry Christmas" with Elton John on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran and Elton John took to the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Sheeran, 30, and John, 74, performed their holiday song "Merry Christmas" on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Sheeran and John performed on a stage with festive holiday decorations. Sheeran played guitar while John accompanied him on piano.

Sheeran and John released "Merry Christmas" earlier this month. The song appears on the holiday edition of Sheeran's album =.

Sheeran discussed making the song with John in an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in November.

"I was like, 'I don't really want to do a Christmas song unless we're going in. Unless it's like sleigh bells, ding-dong. It needs to be a proper Christmas song,'" Sheeran recalled. "So I wrote a chorus and then I went to go and stay with him and we wrote three and one of them was this one called 'Merry Christmas.'"

Sheeran and John are donating the profits from "Merry Christmas" to the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Sheeran performed "Merry Christmas," "Shivers" and "Perfect" on Today last week.

