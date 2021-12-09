Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 9, 2021 / 10:49 AM

Ed Sheeran performs 'Merry Christmas' on 'Today'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ed Sheeran performs 'Merry Christmas' on 'Today'
Ed Sheeran performs on "Today" on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran took to the stage on Today.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter performed his songs "Shivers," "Merry Christmas" and "Perfect" during Thursday's episode of the NBC morning show.

Sheeran performed outside at the Today Plaza at Rockefeller Center. The singer dressed casually in dark pants, a t-shirt and a jacket with a shearling collar.

Sheeran released the holiday song "Merry Christmas" with Elton John last week. The song appears on the holiday edition of Sheeran's album =.

In the "Merry Christmas" music video, Sheeran and John recreate a scene from the 2003 film Love Actually and pay homage to hit British holiday songs.

Sheeran discussed making the song with John in an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in November.

"I was like, 'I don't really want to do a Christmas song unless we're going in. Unless it's like sleigh bells, ding-dong. It needs to be a proper Christmas song.' So I wrote a chorus and then I went to go and stay with him and we wrote three and one of them was this one called 'Merry Christmas,'" he said.

Sheeran also performed Wednesday at The iHeartRadio Pop Up Party with Ed Sheeran at the Empire State Building in New York.

