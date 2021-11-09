Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 9, 2021 / 8:15 AM

Ed Sheeran teases new Christmas song with Elton John on 'Tonight Show'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Ed Sheeran teases new Christmas song with Elton John on 'Tonight Show'
Ed Sheeran talked about releasing a Christmas song with Elton John on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran discussed making a new Christmas song with Elton John while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The singer mentioned on Monday how he is close friends with John who would call him everyday after Sheeran lost a close friend.

Advertisement

Sheeran said John's previous holiday song "Step into Christmas" keeps charting higher every year. This caused John to ask Sheeran about doing a new Christmas song for 2021.

"I've always been quite against...not that I don't like Christmas. I love Christmas. But in terms of doing a Christmas song, you need to chuck the kitchen sink at it.," Sheeran said about needing to go all out on a holiday song.

"I was like, 'I don't really want to do a Christmas song unless we're going in. Unless it's like sleigh bells, ding-dong. It needs to be a proper Christmas song.' So I wrote a chorus and then I went to go and stay with him and we wrote three and one of them was this one called 'Merry Christmas,'" Sheeran said.

The 30-year-old said he thought the name of the song would have to be changed due to its common name but that he was shocked to find that there was no other songs with the simple title of "Merry Christmas" on Spotify or YouTube.

Advertisement

"It baffled me. It's kind of like this glitch in a video game," Sheeran said.

Sheeran, who recently released his fifth studio studio album titled =, also joined Fallon for a game of charades along with Michael Che and Martha Stewart. Sheeran was paired up with Che with Fallon teaming up with Stewart.

Che and Sheeran won the game after the comedian helped Sheeran guess movies No Time to Die and Dirty Dancing.

Read More

Ed Sheeran goes on a desert adventure in 'Overpass Graffiti' music video Ed Sheeran falls for AnnaSophia Robb in new 'Shivers' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Pete Davidson 'never felt less funny' after joining 'SNL'
TV // 18 minutes ago
Pete Davidson 'never felt less funny' after joining 'SNL'
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Pete Davidson discussed "Saturday Night Live" and brushed off Kim Kardashian dating rumors on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Jon Cryer, Azie Tesfai: 'Supergirl' finale packs in emotion
TV // 1 hour ago
Jon Cryer, Azie Tesfai: 'Supergirl' finale packs in emotion
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- "Supergirl" stars Jon Cryer and Azie Tesfai discuss the series finale. Both of their characters are involved in emotional crises as they fight one final battle.
WWE Raw: Kevin Owens snaps, Liv Morgan becomes No. 1 contender
TV // 2 hours ago
WWE Raw: Kevin Owens snaps, Liv Morgan becomes No. 1 contender
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Kevin Owens' character was called into question, leading the Prize Fighter to snap and unleash his anger on WWE Champion Big E on "Raw."
AMC+ acquires limited series 'Anne Boleyn' with Jodie Turner-Smith
TV // 19 hours ago
AMC+ acquires limited series 'Anne Boleyn' with Jodie Turner-Smith
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- AMC+ has acquired limited series "Anne Boleyn" starring Jodie Turner-Smith in the titular role.
Gal Gadot calls 'Red Notice' 'refreshing,' says 'Wonder Woman 3' is 'cooking'
TV // 22 hours ago
Gal Gadot calls 'Red Notice' 'refreshing,' says 'Wonder Woman 3' is 'cooking'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Gal Gadot discussed her experience making Netflix's "Red Notice" and gave a small update on "Wonder Woman 3" while appearing on NBC's "Today" on Monday.
'Tamron Hall': ABC renews talk show for Seasons 4, 5
TV // 22 hours ago
'Tamron Hall': ABC renews talk show for Seasons 4, 5
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Tamron Hall," a daytime talk show hosted by former "Today" co-host Tamron Hall, will return for a fourth and fifth season.
'Hellbound' trailer teases monsters, religious cult in Korean series
TV // 23 hours ago
'Hellbound' trailer teases monsters, religious cult in Korean series
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Hellbound," a horror series from "Train to Busan" director Yeon Sang-ho, is coming to Netflix in November.
Lisa Barlow says she 'never questioned' Jen Shah's business
TV // 23 hours ago
Lisa Barlow says she 'never questioned' Jen Shah's business
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Lisa Barlow discussed Jen Shah and compared Shah and Erika Jayne's legal issues.
'Strictly the Real Full Monty': Teddy Soares, Demi Jones join cast
TV // 1 day ago
'Strictly the Real Full Monty': Teddy Soares, Demi Jones join cast
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "Love Island" stars Teddy Soares and Demi Jones have joined the cast of ITV's upcoming new version of "The Real Full Monty" titled "Strictly the Real Full Monty."
'1883' teaser features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in 'Yellowstone' prequel
TV // 1 day ago
'1883' teaser features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in 'Yellowstone' prequel
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- "1883," a prequel series to "Yellowstone" starring Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, will premiere on Paramount+ in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Disney+ to drop price, add new content for Disney+ Day
Foo Fighters announce horror comedy film 'Studio 666'
Foo Fighters announce horror comedy film 'Studio 666'
Willow Palin expecting third child with Ricky Bailey
Willow Palin expecting third child with Ricky Bailey
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4
'1883' teaser features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in 'Yellowstone' prequel
'1883' teaser features Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill in 'Yellowstone' prequel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement