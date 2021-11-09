Ed Sheeran teases new Christmas song with Elton John on 'Tonight Show'

1/5

Ed Sheeran talked about releasing a Christmas song with Elton John on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran discussed making a new Christmas song with Elton John while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The singer mentioned on Monday how he is close friends with John who would call him everyday after Sheeran lost a close friend. Advertisement

Sheeran said John's previous holiday song "Step into Christmas" keeps charting higher every year. This caused John to ask Sheeran about doing a new Christmas song for 2021.

"I've always been quite against...not that I don't like Christmas. I love Christmas. But in terms of doing a Christmas song, you need to chuck the kitchen sink at it.," Sheeran said about needing to go all out on a holiday song.

"I was like, 'I don't really want to do a Christmas song unless we're going in. Unless it's like sleigh bells, ding-dong. It needs to be a proper Christmas song.' So I wrote a chorus and then I went to go and stay with him and we wrote three and one of them was this one called 'Merry Christmas,'" Sheeran said.

The 30-year-old said he thought the name of the song would have to be changed due to its common name but that he was shocked to find that there was no other songs with the simple title of "Merry Christmas" on Spotify or YouTube.

"It baffled me. It's kind of like this glitch in a video game," Sheeran said.

Sheeran, who recently released his fifth studio studio album titled =, also joined Fallon for a game of charades along with Michael Che and Martha Stewart. Sheeran was paired up with Che with Fallon teaming up with Stewart.

Che and Sheeran won the game after the comedian helped Sheeran guess movies No Time to Die and Dirty Dancing.