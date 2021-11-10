Trending
Nov. 10, 2021

Chris Stapleton dominates 2021 CMA Awards

By Daniel Uria
Chris Stapleton dominates 2021 CMA Awards
Chris Stapleton, who entered the night tied in the lead for nominations, dominated the 2021 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, winning top prizes including Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Chris Stapleton dominated the 2021 Country Music Association Awards Wednesday night in Nashville.

Stapleton entered the night tied with Luke Bryan for most nominations among all artists with five apiece and his album Starting Over earned him Album of the Year, while the lead single of the same name won Single of the Year and Song of the Year.

He also won Male Vocalist of the Year.

"I don't know what to say. I'm running out of words," he said amid the big night.

The Kentucky singer-songwriter also took to the stage alongside Jennifer Hudson as they performed a tribute to Aretha Franklin.

The evening marked the first time that fans were invited back to attend the awards show since the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his opening monologue, Bryan said that everyone in attendance had been tested "or immunized" before the show poking fun at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers who used the same phrase to describe his status prior to the season before testing positive for the virus last week.

Other big winners on the night included Carly Pearce as Female Vocalist of the Year, Old Dominion winning Vocal Group of the Year, Brothers Osborne being named Vocal Duo of the Year, fiddle player Jenee Fleenor earning the title of Musician of the Year and Luke Combs closing the night by winning Entertainer of the Year.

Jimmie Allen also put on a show for the crowd performing his single "Freedom Was A Highway" after winning New Artist of the Year.

Earlier Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney were awarded Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year for their song "Half of My Hometown" on Good Morning America.

