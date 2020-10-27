Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx is mourning the death of his sister DeOndra Dixon.

The 52-year-old actor confirmed Dixon's death in an Instagram tribute Monday.

"My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive," Foxx wrote.

Foxx recalled good memories with Dixon, who had Down syndrome and was a global ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

"anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light... I can't tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show," he wrote.

Dixon appeared in Foxx's 2009 music video for "Blame It" featuring T-Pain and joined him on stage at the 2010 Grammy Awards.

"tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends... from dancing in the blame it video... to Dancing on the Grammys... And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome," Foxx said.

Foxx said Dixon has "left a hole" in his heart that he will fill with memories.

"I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love... and y'all please keep my family in your prayers," he concluded.

Dixon died Oct. 19 at age 36, according to a tribute from the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

"Talented, intelligent, feisty, beautiful, kind, loving, caring, a pure and giving heart. A beacon of hope and a bright light in this sometimes dark world, our DeOndra will be sorely missed but never forgotten," the organization said.

Dixon participated in the Special Olympics as a child and was named an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011. She inspired and was the first recipient of the foundation's Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award.