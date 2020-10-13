Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will feature a performance from singer-songwriter John Legend.

Billboard said Tuesday that Legend, 41, will perform his song "Never Break" during the awards show Wednesday.

"Never Break" appears on Legend's seventh studio album, Bigger Love, released in June. The BBMAs will mark Legend's first performance since his wife, Chrissy Teigen, experienced a miscarriage while pregnant with their third child.

Demi Lovato, Sia, Post Malone, BTS, Bad Bunny, Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks and Luke Combs will also perform during the awards show.

On Tuesday, Billboard also announced a list of celebrity presenters. Addison Rae, Garcelle Beauvais, Jane Lynch, Jay Ellis, Jharrel Jerome, Julia Michaels, Lilly Singh, Nicole Richie, Spencer X, Taraji P. Henson and tWitch will present awards.

Henson, known for playing Cookie Lyon on the Fox series Empire, will host a new Facebook Watch talk show, Peace of Mind with Taraji, about mental health.

If @tarajiphenson is going to be there, YOU need to be there. Don't miss her presenting at the #BBMAs, TOMORROW at 8/7c on NBC! pic.twitter.com/gxc3DrCtEA— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 13, 2020

Post Malone leads the BBMAs nominees with 16 nominations, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for Hollywood's Bleeding. Killer Mike will receive the Change Maker Award during the ceremony.

The BBMAs will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.