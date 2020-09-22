Sept. 22 (UPI) -- The nominees for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards were announced Tuesday with Post Malone leading all artists with 16 nominations.

Malone is nominated for Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist, Top Rap Tour, Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Rap Album for Hollywood's Bleeding, Top Streaming Song, Top Collaboration and Top Rap Song for "Sunflower" also featuring Swae Lee and Top Rap Song for "Wow."

Lil Nas X earned 13 nominations while Billie Eilish and Khalid tied with 12 nominations each.

Eilish, Khalid, Jonas Brothers and Taylor Swift are also nominated for Top Artist. DaBaby, Ed Sheeran, Khalid, and Lil Nas X are also up for Top Male Artist while Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Eilish and Swift are nominated for Top Female Artist.

BTS, Dan+ Shay, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and Panic! at the Disco are nominated for Top Duo/Group while Roddy Ricch, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Eilish and DaBaby are nominated for Top New Artist.

The Top Billboard 200 album award will be decided between Swift's Lover, Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding, Khalid's Free Spirit, Grande's Thank U, Next and Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

A full list of nominees can be found on Billboard.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. The ceremony was originally set to take place in April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly Clarkson will be serving as host for the third year in a row.