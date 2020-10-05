Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Taraji P. Henson will host a new talk show centering on mental health.

Facebook confirmed Monday that Henson, 50, will explore mental health issues in the Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind with Taraji.

Henson will co-host the show with her best friend Tracie Jade Jenkins, the executive director of her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation. The series will shine a light on mental health challenges, particularly those that affect the Black community.

"I've long been a mental health advocate for the Black community and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling," Henson said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook Watch, where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart."

Peace of Mind with Taraji will feature interviews with celebrities, experts and everyday people. The series will help show how to provide support, bring awareness and help eliminate the stigmas of mental health issues.

"The work Taraji has done in the mental health space is inspiring, and we're thrilled to have her come to our platform to educate and entertain around this incredibly important topic," Facebook Watch head of development and programming Mina Lefevre said.

Henson and Jenkins will produce the series, with SallyAnn Salsano and Jennifer Ryan as executive producers.

Peace of Mind with Taraji will premiere later this year.

Henson and her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation launched a virtual therapy campaign for underserved communities in April amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. She discussed the program during a CNN town hall in May.

"When COVID happened, my heart went out and I just knew that people were suffering and they're suffering alone in isolation," Henson said. "I'm blessed. I can call my therapist. I can pay for it without thinking about it, but what about those who can't?"

Henson is known for playing Cookie Lyon on the Fox series Empire, which ended in April after six seasons.