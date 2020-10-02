Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato, Sia and En Vogue have been tapped to perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Oct. 14.

Lovato will present a world premiere performance of a new song. Sia will be performing her new single titled "Courage to Change."

En Vogue will be on hand to celebrate their 30th anniversary and will be performing their 1992 song, "Free Your Mind."

Post Malone, BTS, Bad Bunny, Luke Combs, Alicia Keys and Garth Brooks are also set to take the stage during the ceremony. Brooks is additionally being honored with the Icon Award.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. The ceremony was originally set to take place in April but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly Clarkson will be serving as host for the third year in a row.

Malone leads all artist with 16 nominations including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Rap Album for Hollywood's Bleeding.

"Courage to Change" is from Sia's upcoming film Music. Sia wrote, directed and produced the film which follows an autistic teenager (Maddie Ziegler) who is cared for by her sober, drug-dealing sister portrayed by Kate Hudson.