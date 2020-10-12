Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Killer Mike is set to receive the inaugural Billboard Change Maker Award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday.

Killer Mike is being honored as a leading champion of community activism, social justice and civil rights.

The rapper has led voter registration projects, spoken out against police brutality and has helped Black-owned businesses by teaching the importance of entrepreneurship and financial responsibility.

"This award highlights and recognizes the attributes of a true social justice warrior in the field of music who has made exemplary strides to lead the community in positive changemaking advocacy," Datwon Thomas, Billboard parent company MRC's VP and cultural media and consulting producer for the Billboard Music Awards, said in a statement.

"In partnership with a diverse committee of colleagues at MRC and our cultural inclusion committee, BLAC, we selected Killer Mike for his contributions to the current movement and culture and his tangible efforts to make national and grassroots change," he continued.

Killer Mike, in addition to his solo career, is a member of hip-hop duo Run the Jewels. The group released their latest album titled Run the Jewels 4 in June.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. Kelly Clarkson is serving as host for the third year in a row.

Post Malone leads all artists with 16 nominations including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top Rap Album for Hollywood's Bleeding.