Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Sandra Bullock is attached to star in and produce a romantic action film for Paramount, titled The Lost City of D.

The film will follow a romance author who finds out that a fictional city she wrote about is real. The author then embarks on a life-threatening journey to find the city with the actor who portrays the lead character from her book.

Adam and Aaron Nee are directing from a script by Dana Fox which based on an idea and treatment by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses).

Bullock is producing through her company Fortis Films along with Gordon through his Exhibit A company, Liza Chasin and 3dot Productions.

Ryan Reynolds is being eyed to star as well, but no deal is in place. Bullock and Reynolds previously starred in romantic comedy The Proposal.

Adam and Aaron Nee are known for helming Band of Robbers and are also set to direct Netflix's He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Bullock last starred in 2018's Ocean's 8 and Bird Box.