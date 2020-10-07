Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Prom.

The streaming service shared first look photos for the musical comedy Wednesday featuring Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman and Keegan-Michael Key.

Advertisement

The Prom is based on Matthew Sklar's Broadway musical of the same name. The story follows four Broadway actors as they travel to a conservative Indiana town to help a lesbian student banned from bringing her girlfriend to prom.

Ryan Murphy directed the film adaptation, which stars Streep, Corden, Kidman and Andrew Rannells as the four actors, Emma, Dee Dee, Barry and Trent, and Jo Ellen Pellman and Ariana DeBose as the student, Emma, and her girlfriend, Alyssa.

The first look photos show Corden, Kidman, Midler and Keegan-Michael Key (Tom) sharing a moment, Streep and Corden singing while standing on a table, and Pellman and DeBose at prom.

The film also stars Kerry Washington.

Murphy said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that his adaptation is about 25 percent different from the Broadway version. He celebrated the musical's "pure joy."

"When I saw it, it was so joyful and it was so optimistic, and it was fun, and yet it had something to say," he said.

The Prom premieres Dec. 11 on Netflix.