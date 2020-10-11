Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Gal Gadot said Sunday she is reteaming with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins for a film about the Egyptian queen, Cleopatra.

"I love embarking on new journeys," Gadot tweeted. "I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life.Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. Can't be more grateful about this A team!!"

Laeta Kalogridis -- whose credits include Alexander, Shutter Island and Alita: Battle Angel -- is writing the script and will executive produce the epic for the Paramount Pictures.

The last time Cleopatra got her own movie was Elizabeth Taylor's 1963 classic, Cleopatra.

Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman, is set for theatrical release this winter.