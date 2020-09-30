Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko Parrish, has given birth to their second child together, a baby girl named Kaori Mai Hart.

"Thankful, grateful, blessed. A little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. Welcome to the world baby girl.. We couldn't love you more," Parrish said on Instagram Wednesday.

The post included an image that read "9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime."

Hart and Parrish announced the pregnancy in March. The couple married in 2016.

Hart and Parrish are already the parents of 2-year-old son Kenzo Kash. Hart also has 15-year-old daughter Heaven and 12-year-old son Hendrix that he shares with ex-wife Torrei Hart.

Hart recently appeared on The Tonight Show and discussed how Heaven wants to follow in his footsteps.

"My daughter is all about it. She wants to be a comedian, a comedic actress. She wants to write. She wants to produce. Everything that she has seen me do, my daughter wants to do. She is daddy's girl to the fullest," he said at the time.