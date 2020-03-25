Kevin and Eniko Hart at a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing Kevin in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's) in Los Angeles on December 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Comedian Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko are expecting their second child together.

"Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful! soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing," Eniko wrote in an Instagram message Tuesday, alongside a photo of her showing off her baby bump, while wearing a sheer slip.

"Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh," Kevin captioned the same image on his own account.

The couple are already the parents of a 2-year-old son, Kenzo Kash.

Kevin has a 15-year-old daughter Heaven and 12-year-old son Hendrix from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.

Kevin recently has been social distancing at home with his family amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

He told TV talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres in a video chat last week that he has been trying out material for his stand-up comedy routine on his loved ones and growing his hair gray.