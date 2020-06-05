June 5 (UPI) -- YouTube is postponing its Dear Class of 2020 virtual event for this year's graduates.

The live stream was rescheduled from Saturday to Sunday, June 7, out of respect for a memorial service for George Floyd being held Saturday in Raeford, N.C.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died last week in Minneapolis, Minn., while being restrained by a police officer who knelt on his neck.

The Dear Class of 2020 event will feature speeches from BTS, Beyoncé, president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, and other leaders.

Lizzo and Katy Perry will open and close the stream, respectively. Lizzo and the New York Philharmonic will perform "Pomp and Circumstance," while Perry will lead graduates in a ceremonial tassel turn.

The lineup of performers and guests includes Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and other stars.

The virtual event celebrates graduating seniors amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.