June 4 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is showing its support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The K-pop group shared a message of solidarity Wednesday following George Floyd's death and the ongoing protests.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died this week in Minneapolis, Minn., while being restrained by a police officer who knelt on his neck.

"We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMattter," BTS tweeted.

This week, many K-pop fans co-opted the #WhiteLivesMatter hashtag by using the hashtag alongside photos and videos of their favorite singers. By doing so, fans hoped to drown out racist or offensive posts.

우리는 인종차별에 반대합니다. 우리는 폭력에 반대합니다. 나, 당신, 우리 모두는 존중받을 권리가 있습니다. 함께 하겠습니다. We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.#BlackLivesMatter— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) June 4, 2020

On Thursday, BTS released "Still with You," a new solo song from Jungkook, as part of its BTS Festa celebrations. BTS Festa celebrates the seventh anniversary of the group's debut single album, 2 Cool 4 Skool.

BTS shared a family portrait this week and has a series of other events planned. The official anniversary is June 13.