June 5 (UPI) -- Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa apologized to series star Vanessa Morgan for the treatment of her character on the show.

The 44-year-old writer and producer vowed to "do better" Thursday on Instagram after Morgan, 28, said her character, Toni Topaz, is used as a "side kick" to white leads on the CW series.

Advertisement

On Twitter Sunday, Morgan called attention to the portrayal of black people in media following George Floyd's death.

"Tired of how black people are portrayed in Media, tired of us being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry scary people," Morgan wrote.

"Tired of us also being used as side kick non dimensional characters to our white leads. Or only used in the ads for diversity but not actually in the show," she added. "It starts with the media. I'm not being quite anymore."

Morgan also said she is "paid the least" out of the show's series regulars.

On Thursday, Aguirre-Sacasa said Morgan's concerns were heard and have spurred change in the writers' room.

"We hear Vanessa. We love Vanessa. She's right," the writer and producer said. "We're sorry and we make the same promise to you that we did to her. We will do better to honor her and the character she plays. As well as all of our actors and characters of color."

"Change is happening and will continue to happen. Riverdale will get bigger, not smaller. Riverdale will be part of the movement, not outside it," he added. "All of the Riverdale writers made a donation to @BLMLA, but we know where the work must happen for us. In the writers' room."

Riverdale co-stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse. Aguirre-Sacasa confirmed in May that Season 5 will have a significant time jump.