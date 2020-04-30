April 30 (UPI) -- Jada Pinkett Smith says she's come to the realization that she doesn't know her husband, Will Smith, "at all."

The 48-year-old actress said on Wednesday's episode of her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, that she's building a friendship with Will Smith as they self-isolate with their family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the episode, titled "How Your Relationship Can Survive Quarantine," Smith discussed how the pandemic has created new challenges in relationships. She said the health crisis has personally made her look at her marriage differently.

"I've got to be honest, I think one of the things that I've realized is that I don't know Will at all," Smith shared with her co-hosts, daughter Willow Smith and mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones.

"I feel like there's a layer that you get to, life gets busy and you create these stories in your head and then you hold onto these stories and that is your idea of your partner; that's not who your partner is," she added.

Smith said she and Will Smith are both working on self-love and applying that to their new-found friendship.

"The thing Will and I are learning to do is be friends, because you get into all of these ideas of what intimate relationships are supposed to look like, what marriages are supposed to be," the star said. "So Will and I are in the process of him taking the time to learn to love himself, me taking the time to learn to love myself, and us building a friendship along the way."

"Let me tell you, that's been something, to be married to someone for 20-some odd years and then realize, I don't know you and you don't know me," she added.

Smith and Will Smith married in December 1997 and also have a son, Jaden Smith. Smith previously said on Red Table Talk in 2018 that she and Will Smith embrace the fact that their marriage isn't perfect.

"First of all, it was really kind of get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships," the actress said. "We were kind of sick of living up to that."

"And then, second of all, really having myself and Will come and talk about our relationship ... coming together and taking responsibility for both of our parts," she added.

Red Table Talk was renewed through 2022 in January. Facebook Watch is also developing a spinoff series featuring singer and actress Gloria Estefan.