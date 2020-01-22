Trey Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Will Smith, from left to right, attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Aladdin" in May. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lili Estefan, Emilio Estefan, Tommy Mottola, Thalia Mottola and Gloria Estefan, from left to right, attend Mottola's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in October. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Red Table Talk, a web talk show hosted by actress Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, has been renewed at Facebook Watch.

Facebook Watch renewed the series through 2022 as part of a new three-year deal with Smith and Westbrook Studios, the actress' production company with her husband, actor Will Smith.

In addition, Facebook Watch is developing a spinoff series, Red Table Talk: The Estefans. The show is set in Miami, Fla., and features singer Gloria Estefan, her daughter, aspiring musician Emily Estefan, and her niece, TV host Lili Estefan.

Pinkett Smith and Estefan will executive produce The Estefans, which will mirror Red Table Talk's setup of three women of different generations discussing social and personal issues.

"I'm incredibly proud of Red Table Talk, and thrilled to build upon this franchise with my family and with Gloria, Emily and Lili," Pinkett Smith said in a statement. "I'm excited to see the Estefans put their spin on the franchise and take it to new places."

Estefan said she's "incredibly excited" to join the Red Table Talk family.

"Jada and I have spoken about this a lot and feel my daughter, niece and I can tackle issues important to us and our fans with a new and fresh voice," the singer said. "Jada has done this incredibly and continues to do with her family in their candid, intimate, and groundbreaking conversations at the iconic Red Table."

News of the renewal was confirmed Wednesday on the Red Table Talk official Facebook page.

"We have good news and we have good news. Which first? 1) Red Table Talk has been renewed until 2022 2) A new Spinoff Series with Gloria Estefan," the post reads.

Red Table Talk premiered in May 2018 and has featured candid discussions about Pinkett Smith's marriage and other topics. In November, the show featured an interview with T.I. following the rapper's controversial remarks about his daughter's virginity.