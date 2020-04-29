Prince William and Princess Catherine share a kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding at Westminster Abbey on Friday April 29 2011 The Royal couple will now be known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. UPI /HugoPhilpott | License Photo

Prince William and Princess Catherine wave to the crowds on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding at Westminster Abbey on Friday April 29 2011 The Royal couple will now be known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. UPI/HugoPhilpott | License Photo

Prince William and Princess Catherine leave Westminster Abbey in a carriage following their wedding ceremony in London on April 29, 2011. The former Kate Middleton married Prince William in front of 1,900 guests. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Prince William and Princess Catherine wave as they leave Westminster Abbey in a carriage following their wedding ceremony in London on April 29, 2011. The former Kate Middleton married Prince William in front of 1,900 guests. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Prince William and Princess Catherine's wedding procession leaves Westminster Abbey following their royal wedding ceremony in London on April 29, 2011. The former Kate Middleton married Prince William in front of 1,900 guests. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Prince William and Princess Catherine leave Westminster Abbey following their wedding ceremony in London on April 29, 2011. The former Kate Middleton married Prince William in front of 1,900 guests. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Prince William and Princess Catherine ride to Buckingham Palace in a carriage procession following their wedding at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011. The couple will now be known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. UPI/Hugo Philpott | License Photo

Prince William and Princess Catherine leave Westminster Abbey following their wedding ceremony in London on April 29, 2011. The former Kate Middleton married Prince William in front of 1,900 guests. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

A crowd of well wishers takes position in front of Buckingham Palace to get a view of Prince William and Princess Catherine appearing on the balcony following the Royal Wedding in London on April 29, 2011. (Editorial Use Only) UPI/Royal Pool.. | License Photo

Kate Middleton is escorted into Westminster Abbey for her wedding to Prince William by her father Michael, as her maid of honor Philippa Middleton holds her train, in London on April 29, 2011. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Kate Middleton walks into Westminster Abbey for her wedding to Prince William as her maid of honor Philippa Middleton holds her gown in London on April 29, 2011. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Kate Middleton waves as she arrives at Westminster Abbey for her wedding to Prince William in London on April 29, 2011. The royal wedding will take place before 1,900 guests. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Princess Catherine travels with her father Michael Middleton to Westminster Abbey for her wedding to Prince William on Friday April 29 2011 The Royal couple will now be known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. UPI /HugoPhilpott | License Photo

Kate Middleton waves as she and her father Michael arrive at Westminster Abbey for her wedding to Prince William in London on April 29, 2011. The royal wedding will take place before 1,900 guests. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Left to right, Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton, Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall pose on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal wedding of Prince William and Princess Catherine at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 The Royal couple will now be known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. UPI/Hugo Philpott | License Photo

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh leave the royal wedding between Prince William and Princess Catherine at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, waves from a carriage as she leaves the royal wedding between Prince William and Princess Catherine at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Princess Catherine's mother Carole waves from a carriage as she leaves the royal wedding between Prince William and her daughter at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Queen Elizabeth II speaks with Prince Charles as they leave Westminster Abbey following the royal wedding between Prince William and Princess Catherine in London on April 29, 2011. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Prince William and Princess Catherine leave Westminster Abbey following their wedding ceremony in London on April 29, 2011. The former Kate Middleton married Prince William in front of 1,900 guests. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Designer Fiona Cairn stands in front of the Royal wedding cake she created at Buckingham Palace in London on April 28, 2011. The eight layered cake took five weeks to make and has a garland design around the middle matching the architectural garlands decorated around the top of the Picture Gallery in Buckingham Palace. (Editorial Use Only) UPI/Royal Pool.. | License Photo

Kate Middleton waves as she arrives at Westminster Abbey for her wedding to Prince William in London on April 29, 2011. The royal wedding will take place before 1,900 guests. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Kate Middleton waves as she arrives at Westminster Abbey for her wedding to Prince William in London on April 29, 2011. The royal wedding will take place before 1,900 guests. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Kate Middleton is escorted into Westminster Abbey for her wedding to Prince William by her father Michael, as her maid of honor Philippa Middleton holds her gown, in London on April 29, 2011. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Prince William and his best man Prince Henry arrive for the royal wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the royal wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Workers uncover the red carpet in front of Westminster Abbey in final preparation for the Royal Wedding between Prince William and Princess Catherine in London on April 29, 2011. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Royal well-wishers celebrate the wedding of Prince William and Princess Catherine in Hyde Park in London on April 29, 2011. The former Kate Middleton married Prince William in front of 1,900 guests. UPI/David Silpa | License Photo

Crowds gather in front of Westminster Abbey to watch the Royal Wedding between Prince William and Princess Catherine in London on April 29, 2011. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Royal enthusiasts gather at Parliament Square, London ahead of the Royal wedding of HRH Prince William and Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011. UPI/Rune Hellestad | License Photo

Royal well-wishers celebrate the wedding of Prince William and Princess Catherine in Hyde Park in London on April 29, 2011. The former Kate Middleton married Prince William in front of 1,900 guests. UPI/David Silpa | License Photo

Royal enthusiasts gather at Parliament Square, London ahead of the Royal wedding of HRH Prince William and Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011. UPI/Rune Hellestad | License Photo

Royal enthusiasts gather at Parliament Square, London ahead of the Royal wedding of HRH Prince William and Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011. UPI/Rune Hellestad | License Photo

Royal enthusiasts gather at Parliament Square, London ahead of the Royal wedding of HRH Prince William and Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011. UPI/Rune Hellestad | License Photo

Royal enthusiasts gather at Parliament Square, London ahead of the Royal wedding of HRH Prince William and Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011. UPI/Rune Hellestad | License Photo

A young royal well-wisher celebrates the wedding of Prince William and Princess Catherine in Hyde Park in London on April 29, 2011. The former Kate Middleton married Prince William in front of 1,900 guests. UPI/David Silpa | License Photo

Royal enthusiasts gather at Parliament Square, London ahead of the Royal wedding of HRH Prince William and Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011. UPI/Rune Hellestad | License Photo

Royal enthusiasts gather at Parliament Square, London ahead of the Royal wedding of HRH Prince William and Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011. UPI/Rune Hellestad | License Photo

A royal enthusiast poses for a photo near Westminster Abbey for the Royal Wedding between Prince William and Princess Catherine in London on April 29, 2011. UPI/Kevin Dietsch | License Photo

Royal enthusiasts gather at Parliament Square, London ahead of the Royal wedding of HRH Prince William and Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011. UPI/Rune Hellestad | License Photo

Royal well-wishers celebrate the wedding of Prince William and Princess Catherine in Hyde Park in London on April 29, 2011. The former Kate Middleton married Prince William in front of 1,900 guests. UPI/David Silpa | License Photo

Royal enthusiasts gather at Parliament Square, London ahead of the Royal wedding of HRH Prince William and Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011. UPI/Rune Hellestad | License Photo

Royal enthusiasts gather at Parliament Square, London ahead of the Royal wedding of HRH Prince William and Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011. UPI/Rune Hellestad | License Photo

Royal enthusiasts gather at Parliament Square, London ahead of the Royal wedding of HRH Prince William and Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011. UPI/Rune Hellestad | License Photo