April 29 (UPI) -- Quibi is giving a glimpse of its Reno 911! revival.

The short-form streaming service released a new trailer for the series Wednesday featuring cameos by actors and comedians Patton Oswalt and Tim Allen.

The preview shows the Reno's Sheriff's Department take on "bigger busts" and "bolder action" while on the job. Oswalt is seen wreaking havoc in a pizza shop, while Allen is shown wearing a military uniform in a gym.

Quibi also shared a group poster featuring Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Ian Roberts, Wendy McLendon-Covey, Robert Ben Garant, Niecy Nash and other cast members.

Quibi released individual posters for the cast members Tuesday. The company shared a teaser for the revival in March.

Reno 911! originally aired from 2003 to 2009 on Comedy Central. Lennon, who plays Lt. Jim Dangle, told IGN it was "definitely a trip" to reunite with his co-stars.

"It's a little bit like being in the Eagles and then doing the Eagles 'Hell Freezes Over,' but the fact is that the cast was better, funnier and sharper now than any time before," the actor said. "It was amazing to see how everyone had grown as improvisers and actors, because everyone came out of the gate with no preparation."

Reno 911! premieres May 4 on Quibi.