Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Jada Pinkett Smith says she's finally found happiness at age 47.

The actress discussed happiness and her relationship with her husband, actor Will Smith, during Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"I really thought happiness had a lot to do with pleasure, right? I realized that happiness is about peace," she said. "And so I'm the most peaceful I've ever been in my life. So I am the happiest."

Part of Smith's happiness stems from her marriage to Will Smith. The couple had a candid conversation about the ups and downs of their relationship on Smith's Facebook series, Red Table Talk, in October.

"First of all, it was really to kind of get rid of the idea that people in the public eye have perfect relationships," Smith said of the open dialogue. "We were kind of sick of living up to that."

"And then, second of all, really having myself and Will come and talk about our relationship ... coming together and taking responsibility for both of our parts," she said. "And also, Will being the successful guy that he is and being willing to share what his pitfalls were in the relationship and in his family. You can't imagine how many other successful men called and said, 'Wow. My wife has been saying the same thing for years. Because you said it, it opened my eyes.'"

Smith and Will Smith married in 1997 and are parents to two children, 21-year-old son Jaden and 18-year-old daughter Willow. Smith said in the July 8 issue of People that her marriage to Will Smith is stronger than ever.

"The journey between Will and me... we have come to such a beautiful place," she said. "I feel like we have a stronger bond than we even had in the beginning."