Jada Pinkett Smith says marriage is in 'beautiful place' after struggles

Jada Pinkett Smith (second from right), pictured with Trey Smith, Jaden Smith and Will Smith (left to right), said her relationship with Will is stronger than ever after reaching a breaking point about 10 years into their marriage. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Jada Pinkett Smith says her marriage to Will Smith is back in a "beautiful place."

The 47-year-old actress said in the July 8 issue of People magazine that her relationship with Will is stronger than ever after reaching a breaking point about 10 years into their marriage.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith married in December 1997 and are parents to two children, son Jaden and daughter Willow. Smith recalled how the demands of her family's careers and conventional marriage expectations started to take a toll on her relationship.

"There was too much concentration on what was happening externally, and the family unit itself wasn't getting the attention and care that I felt we needed," the star explained.

"Will's like, 'We just came from Oslo, going to the [2009] Nobel Peace Price ceremony [for Barack Obama] as a family, you've got a big house with a lake -- isn't this amazing?!' And I'm like, 'No,'" she recalled. "By the time my 40th [birthday] came, I was like, 'I can't do it anymore.' I was so depleted.'

Smith said she went through the "excruciating process" of working on and rebuilding herself before redefining her marriage to Will.

"The journey between Will and me... we have come to such a beautiful place," she said. "I feel like we have a stronger bond than we even had in the beginning."

The couple previously recounted the lowest point in their marriage during an episode of Red Table Talk in October.

"We essentially had to destroy our marriage," Will said. "To me, it was over. But divorce was never even an option."

"Divorce wasn't necessary," Jada added. "Why do that? Why create all that disruption? I told Will from the gate, 'If you marry me, know this -- we're going to be together. We're going to be under the same roof.'"

Smith will next appear in the movie Angel Has Fallen, which opens in theaters in August. Will will star in a number of new films, including Gemini Man and Bad Boys for Life.