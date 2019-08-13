Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Kathy Griffin says being investigated for potential conspiracy to assassinate the president inspired her new film.

The 58-year-old actress and comedian explained during Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers how the experience influenced her to make the new documentary-comedy special A Hell of a Story.

A Hell of a Story recounts the backlash Griffin faced after posting a photo on Twitter in 2017 of herself holding a mask that resembled the severed head of President Donald Trump.

"One of the reasons I wanted to make the movie for real, is like, I want you to laugh more than anything, but but I really want you guys to know that what happened to me could happen to you," Griffin said.

Griffin recalled how she was "put under a federal investigation by the Secret Service and U.S. Attorney's office" in the wake of the incident.

"I was on the no-fly list for two months ... Interrogated under oath," the star said. "And they were considering charging me with the crime of conspiracy to assassinate the President of the United States, which holds a lifetime sentence."

"So, one of the things I want you guys to know is -- when you go to the airport, I'm sorry to say, they can take your phone. They can take your SIM card. They can take your passport. I filed two FOIAs. I still don't know what was on my passport," she added. "Then I was put on what's called the Interpol list."

Griffin said she hopes people will come to reevaluate her actions.

"I hope you laugh more than anything, but I also truly want people to know, be prepared. This stuff can happen," she said. "Stuff is getting a lot crazier, and maybe, I hope, people will look back and go, 'You know, maybe we kind of overreacted to that photo, considering what's happening now.'"

A Hell of a Story is available on Apple and Amazon.