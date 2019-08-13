Hannah Brown 'struggling' after 'Bachelorette': 'Life is so different'

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Hannah Brown says she's "struggling" in the wake of The Bachelorette.

The Season 15 star said in an Instagram post Monday she's seeking "healing and restoration" after ending her engagement to Jed Wyatt and experiencing other drama related to the show.

Brown, a former beauty pageant contestant who won Miss Alabama USA 2018, competed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor before starring on The Bachelorette.

"Honest policy: I'm struggling. Life is so different," she wrote. "Since last August, I've been a pageant queen, a bachelor contestant, and the Bachelorette. I've been in love with multiple people, I got engaged, I broke off an engagement, and I shared it all with millions of people."

Brown made headlines during her season for her relationship with Luke Parker, whom she ultimately sent home after he objected to her having premarital sex due to his religious beliefs. She ended her engagement to Wyatt during the season finale after Wyatt confirmed he was dating someone prior to the show.

"My faith has been questioned by thousands who don't know my heart, and my transparency with my decisions has labeled me promiscuous," Brown wrote. "Simultaneously, I've become a role model for young women and started bigger conversations around faith, and sex."

"I'm living on my own for the first time and shuffling through this life of next steps with press, media and opportunities galore," she said. "I miss my friends and family that have watched my life explode. I feel guilty because I don't have the time or emotional capacity to fill each of them in on my life right now."

Brown clarified that she's grateful for the "adventures" she's had and the "many blessings" in her life.

"Maybe I needed to write this out to remind myself I'm human and it's okay to be overwhelmed. Life is beautiful, but wild. I think it's okay to be strong-to know you're strong-but to still feel weak simultaneously," the star wrote.

"My spirit has opportunity to grow and blossom from this place. Healing and restoration can happen," she said. "I can rest knowing My Savior has compassion and wants to help and love me through this journey. I've just got to let Him."

Underwood, fellow Bachelor and Bachelorette alums Cassie Randolph and Connor Saeli, and Miss California USA 2018 Kelley Johnson were among those to support Brown in the comments.

"Nailed it," Underwood wrote. "Keep being you HB... proud of you!"

"We are all still in your corner. Take your time, you've been through so much. Keep going, sister. It's all in the plan. Love you," Johnson added.