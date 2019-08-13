Jason Mraz will serve as the first-ever district ambassador at the Recording Academy's District Advocate Day in October. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Jason Mraz has been named an ambassador for the Recording Academy's annual District Advocate Day.

Billboard confirmed Tuesday the 42-year-old recording artist will serve as the first-ever ambassador at the sixth annual event Oct. 2.

"As the people who write and record the nation's soundtrack, we have a responsibility to unite in support of one another and ensure that music as a career, and an art form, is protected for the next generation of creators," Mraz said in a statement.

"Last year, we proved that advocacy works with the passage of the Music Modernization Act," he added. "We need to continue that momentum and resolve some of the outstanding issues to ensure proper compensation and protections for all music creators."

District Advocate Day brings together music creators and members of Congress to discuss issues. Variety said about 2,000 academy members will meet with members of Congress across the country.

The 2019 agenda includes the passage of the CASE Act, which would create a small claims copyright court for independent artists and songwriters, and the establishment of a performance right on terrestrial radio.

"Behind each song, each note, each beat, there are tens of thousands of working musicians whose names you might not know but who are directly impacted by the decisions made in Washington," Recording Academy president Deborah Dugan said.

"Through District Advocate Day, we are working with music creators from coast to coast, putting them face to face with members of Congress, reminding them that music people are a vital part of their community, and deserve to be represented, heard and protected," she added.

Mraz is known for the singles "The Beauty in Ugly," "I'm Yours," "I Won't Give Up" and "More Than Friends" featuring Meghan Trainor. He last released the album Know in August 2018.