Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Brandon Jenner is a dad of three.

The 38-year-old singer and television personality and his wife, Cayley Stoker, recently welcomed twin sons, Bo and Sam.

Jenner's mom, actress Linda Thompson, shared the news Wednesday on Instagram. Jenner is also parent to a 4-year-old daughter, Eva, with his ex-wife, Leah Felder.

Thompson posted a slideshow of photos, including a picture of Jenner holding his baby boys.

"@caylita_ @brandonjenner are the proud parents of two exceptionally beautiful fraternal twin boys!!! Bo Thompson Jenner & Sam Stoker Jenner - already snuggling with their La La almost every day! Feeling so blessed as a family - with Eva being the BEST big sister imaginable! #twinboys #lala," she wrote.

Actresses Suzanne Somers, Jane Seymour and Susan Yeagley were among those to congratulate the family in the comments.

"Omg how wonderful," Somers wrote. "Congratulations."

"Nothing like twin boys," Seymour, who has twin sons, said. "congrats cant wait to meet them."

Jenner is the son of Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner. He married Stoker in January after attending her baby shower earlier in the month.

"I feel like the luckiest man alive," Jenner wrote on Instagram.

Jenner split from Felder in September 2018 after six years of marriage and 14 years together. Jenner and Felder performed together as the indie pop duo Brandon & Leah during their relationship.

Jenner is the former stepbrother of the Kardashian siblings, and a half-brother to Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. He has appeared on the family's series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.