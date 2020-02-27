Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga is giving a glimpse of her "Stupid Love" music video.

The 33-year-old singer and actress shared a preview of the video Wednesday ahead of its release.

The clip shows Lady Gaga and a group of people wearing futuristic outfits in a desert landscape. Lady Gaga is seen mouthing the words "All I ever wanted was love."

Lady Gaga had teased her look for the video in an Instagram photo earlier Wednesday. The picture shows Lady Gaga wearing the same pink wig and face makeup as in the video.

"PUNK is not dead it just went POP," fashion designer Nicola Formichetti wrote in the comments.

"Our Kindness Punk!! This is everything my queen," Sarah Tanno-Stewart, the makeup artist who created the look, added.

Lady Gaga announced Tuesday that she will release a new single, "Stupid Love," Friday at midnight. She promoted the song with a billboard featuring a pair of pink lips.

"Stupid Love" is the first single to debut from Lady Gaga's forthcoming sixth studio album. The singer last released the album Joanne in 2016.

In addition to her new music, Lady Gaga has been busy with her cosmetics company, Haus Laboratories. She launched the makeup line in September and said in November that she created the collection to be inclusive to everyone.