Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Kris Jenner says her next grandchild may come from daughter Kourtney Kardashian.

The 64-year-old television personality discussed Kardashian, 40, and her return to the family's series Keeping Up with the Kardashians during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Jenner played a game of "Keeping Up with the Blank" where she was asked to complete different statements. When asked who will have her next grandchild, Jenner named Kardashian.

"Kourtney," Jenner answered before suggesting daughters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.

"Maybe Kylie," she said. "I think Kourtney. Maybe Kendall."

Kardashian has three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, with her ex-partner Scott Disick, while Kylie Jenner has a daughter, Stormi, with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. Jenner said she isn't sure if Kylie Jenner and Scott are back together.

"I don't know if they're back together. They're just great co-parenters," she said.

Jenner also confirmed Kardashian has resumed filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kardashian considered quitting the show due to the demands of filming and conflicts with her sisters.

"She's filming again," Jenner said. "I think she just needed a little bit of a break."

"She hit a wall, and she was frustrated and she felt under-appreciated and that her sisters didn't understand her boundaries. I think after taking a little bit of time off, she's seen the light," she added.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 18 premieres March 26 on E!. The network shared a teaser Tuesday that shows Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian having a physical altercation.