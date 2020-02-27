Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Britney Spears shows the moment she broke her foot in a new video.

Spears, 38, shared footage Wednesday on Instagram of the moment she broke her foot while dancing earlier this month.

The video shows Spears dancing to the Kings of Leon song "Sex on Fire." The clip ends with Spears injuring herself with an audible crack and falling to the floor.

"I haven't danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot!!!! And yes .... I know I'm barefoot .... don't laugh but I grip the floor better that way!!!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here ...... sorry it's king of loud!!!!!" she captioned the post.

Actress Selma Blair and retired Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon were among those to voice their sympathies in the comments.

"You are adorable. And that is full on buzz kill. Recover well angel," Blair wrote.

"OMG BRIT. I broke my foot the same way except with less hair whipping and more crying," Rippon said.

Spears was spotted wearing a medical boot during an outing in Los Angeles this month. Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, said Feb. 18 on Instagram that Spears had broken her foot, and shared photos from the hospital.

"When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you're my Girl," Asghari wrote. "my lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing. Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off #stronger."

Spears and Asghari have been dating for three years. The pair sparked engagement rumors in July while making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.