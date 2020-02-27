Feb. 27 (UPI) -- New dad Kane Brown says he strives to be his "best" for his infant daughter.

The 26-year-old country music singer discussed during Thursday's episode of Today how Kingsley Rose, his 3-month-old daughter with wife Katelyn Brown, inspired his song "For My Daughter."

"My dad's been in prison since '96, so I kind of grew up without a dad. So I knew that whenever I had a daughter, I was always going to be there for her and always be the best I could be," Brown said.

Brown released "For My Daughter" in October on the same day he announced Kingsley's birth. In the song, Brown promises to support Kingsley and be there for her in a way his own father wasn't for him.

"They say dads are supposed to shape you / In a way I guess mine did / I knew what I wouldn't do / If I ever had a kid / They say history repeats itself / Well, I guess that's up to me / Yeah, I grew up without a dad / I'm gonna be the best one I can be," he sings.

Brown released his second studio album, Experiment, in 2018, and will begin the North American leg of his Worldwide Beautiful tour Saturday in Atlantic City, N.J. On Today, Brown promised a "good time" at his shows.

"We just have fun. I love music, from every different genre. It's just a good time," the singer said.

"If you don't know any of my songs, we usually do a mashup where we put a bunch of different cover songs from back in the day, so at least you know one song," he added. "I just feel like everybody has a good time. My band has a lot of good energy."

Brown is known for the singles "Used to Love You Sober," "What Ifs" featuring Lauren Alaina, "Heaven," "Good as You" and "One Thing Right" with Marshmello.