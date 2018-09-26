Leah Jenner files for divorce from Brandon Jenner

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Leah Jenner officially filed for divorce from husband Brandon Jenner this week.

TMZ confirmed the 35-year-old singer filed paperwork Tuesday after announcing her split from Brandon earlier this month.

Leah listed the couple's date of separation as July 10, according to E! News. She is seeking spousal support from Brandon and shared custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Eva James.

Leah and Brandon announced in a joint statement Sept. 10 that they had "lovingly" separated after six years of marriage and 14 years together.

"We have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship," the pair said. We are deeply proud of the life we've cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever."

"Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other's lives -- as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter," the pair added.

Leah, the daughter of Eagles guitarist Don Felder, and Brandon, the son of television personality and former Olympic athelte Caitlyn Jenner, married in May 2012. The pair performed together as the indie pop duo Brandon & Leah.