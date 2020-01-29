Charlize Theron received the Spotlight Award at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Murder mystery movie Knives Out and period comedy-drama Jojo Rabbit were among the winners at the 2020 Costume Designers Guild Awards.

The annual awards show took place Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Costume designer Jenny Eagan won Excellence in Contemporary Film for her work on Knives Out. The movie, which opened in November, stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Costumer Mayes C. Rubeo took home Excellence in Period Film for her work on Jojo Rabbit, which opened in October. The film, starring Scarlett Johansson and Roman Griffin Davis, is a satire set in Nazi Germany during WWII.

Other winners were Ellen Mirojnick (Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film) for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Debra Hanson (Excellence in Contemporary Television) for the Schitt's Creek episode "The Dress," Donna Zakowska (Excellence in Period Television) for the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel episode "It's Comedy or Cabbage," Michele Clapton (Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television) for the Game of Thrones episode "The Iron Throne," Marina Toybina (Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television) for the Masked Singer Season 2 finale, and Christopher Lawrence (Excellence in Short Form Design) for his "Star Wars Wing Walker" ad for United Airlines.

In addition, actress and producer Charlize Theron received the Spotlight Award, while director Adam McKay was honored with the Distinguished Collaborator Award. Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker costume designer Michael Kaplan received the Career Achievement Trophy, while Mary Ellen Fields took home the Distinguished Service Award.

Actress, writer and producer Mindy Kaling hosted the awards show. Presenters included Jennifer Beals, Julia Butters, Eliza Coupe, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tan France, Ana Gasteyer and Djimon Hounsou.

Rubeo and Jojo Rabbit are nominated for an Oscar for Best Costume Design, along with Jacqueline Durran (Little Women), Christopher Peterson (The Irishman), Sandy Powell (The Irishman), Arianne Phillips (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Mark Bridges (Joker). The Academy Awards take place Feb. 9.