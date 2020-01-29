Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, Niz Jax, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, from left to right, attend the NBCUniversal upfront in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Brie Bella (L) and Nikki Bella attend the iHeartRadio Music Festival in 2018. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Nikki Bella (L) and Brie Bella are both expecting and due to give birth within two weeks of each other. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Celebrity sisters and Total Bellas stars Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are both pregnant.

Us Weekly confirmed the siblings, who competed as the Bella Twins in WWE wrestling, are both expecting and due to give birth within two weeks of each other.

Brie Bella is expecting her second child with her husband, Daniel Bryan, while Nikki Bella is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev. Brie Bella and Bryan already have daughter Birdie, 2.

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella expressed their shock in an interview with People.

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time? People are going to think that's a joke," Brie Bella said. "We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

"[It was] a total surprise," Nikki Bella added. "It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it."

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella said they're both experiencing the same pregnancy symptoms, with Nikki Bella comparing her symptoms to a "hangover."

"We have definitely felt better in our lives," Brie Bella said. "It's actually crazy because we both have the same symptoms. So we've been super nauseous."

Nikki Bella, who previously dated actor and wrestler John Cena, said becoming a mom is something she's dreamed of her "whole life."

"I can't imagine life without being a mom and experiencing the miracle of life and raising a child. I'm just so family-oriented that I couldn't imagine not having the family life," she said.

Brie Bella and Bryan married in April 2014, while Nikki Bella and Chigvintsev got engaged in November. Nikki Bella said on the Bellas Podcast this month that she's isn't rushing wedding planning.

"I'm super excited, even though everything was really fast. I'm definitely going to take my time getting married," the star said.

"That was the one thing I told Artem. I was like, 'I do not want to plan a wedding anytime soon. I really want to take our time being engaged, and just soak it in," she added.