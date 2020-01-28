Blake Lively attends the New York premiere of "The Rhythm Section" on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Blake Lively is sharing details about her "intense" injury on the Rhythm Section set.

The 32-year-old actress recalled on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America how she shattered her hand while performing her own stunts for the new film.

The Rhythm Section is based on the Mark Burnell novel of the same name. Lively plays Stephanie Patrick, a woman who seeks revenge after her family is killed in a plane crash that was meant for her.

The Rhythm Section is directed by Reed Morano and produced by James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

"It's a really special -- I mean, we're doing all of our own stunts, by and large," Lively said. "There's like, one-shot fight sequences, which is how I shattered my hand. We shut down for six months."

Lively said she injured herself while filming a scene with her co-star Jude Law.

"My hand basically turned to feta cheese," she said. "I was like, lunging toward Jude Law with my fake rubber knife. My hand collided with his elbow, and I broke some things and dislocated some things and severed a ligament. It was pretty intense."

#BlakeLively shattered her hand doing all her own stunts for #TheRhythmSection! If that's not hardcore, then we don't know what is! pic.twitter.com/3SloVH53YG— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2020

Paramount Pictures had confirmed Lively's injury in a statement in December 2017, saying "filming has temporarily been suspended on The Rhythm Section as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst filming an action sequence."

Lively attended the New York premiere of the Rhythm Section Monday at Brooklyn Academy of Music. The actress wore a black gown and gloves to the event, which marked her first public appearance since giving birth to her third daughter with her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, in the fall.

On GMA, Lively said raising three kids under the age of six has been a challenge. Lively and Reynolds have 5-year-old James, 3-year-old Inez and their baby girl.

"It's like going from two to 3,000," she said of welcoming their third. "We have so many children. It's pretty crazy. We're outnumbered! It's a lot."

#BlakeLively says having three children under 6 years old is like going from "2 to 3,000!" #TheRhythmSection pic.twitter.com/FGCmrMwv1w— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2020

The Rhythm Section opens in theaters Friday.