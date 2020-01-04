Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Pro wrestler and television personality Nikki Bella announced on Instagram her engagement to dancer/choreographer Artem Chigvintsev.

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!" Bella captioned a photo of her kissing Chigvintsev as they dance in a fancy ballroom.

The Total Bellas star also shared an outdoor photo of her and Chigvintsev smiling and casually dressed. She is holding up her hand, which has a large rectangular diamond ring on it.

Chigvintsev posted the same pictures with the message: "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. So excited for what's to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying Yes."

Bella and Chigvintsev were partnered in Dancing with the Stars Season 25, which premiered in 2017.

They confirmed their romance in July 2019.

Bella was previously engaged to her fellow wrestler John Cena. They ended their six-year relationship in 2018.