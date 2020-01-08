Nikki Bella (L) and her sister Brie Bella arrive for the 44th annual E! People's Choice Awards on November 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Nikki Bella said on her Bellas Podcast Wednesday that doesn't to rush into getting married after she recently got engaged to Artem Chigvintsev.

"I'm super excited, even though everything was really fast. I'm definitely going to take my time getting married," Nikki Bella said on the podcast which she co-hosts with her twin sister Brie Bella.

"That was the one thing I told Artem. I was like, 'I do not want to plan a wedding anytime soon. I really want to take our time being engaged, and just soak it in," the former WWE star continued.

Nikki Bella recently announced her engagement to Chigvintsev on Instagram and noted that the proposal happened in November.

The couple were former partners on Dancing with the Stars Season 25 and confirmed their relationship in July 2019.

"The way he proposed, he was so nervous, which made me nervous," Nikki Bella continued about the proposal.

"All of a sudden, when I could tell how nervous he was, I got really nervous in my head and I'm like, 'Oh my god, this isn't a birthday surprise anymore. This guy's about to propose to me."