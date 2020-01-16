Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Charlize Theron says her worst date ever was an unforgettable experience.

The 44-year-old actress shared the story of her worst date while discussing The Bachelor on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Theron said she's enjoying Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, which premiered this month. She told host Jimmy Kimmel her own worst date happened in her 20s with a man who was "really, super handsome."

"I was, like, really into it. And he picked me up for dinner, we went and had dinner. It was lovely. I was like, 'This is going really well,'" Theron recounted. "And he drove me home, and you know, I kind of signaled that I was in for a kiss."

"He pulled over by my house, and we started kissing and it was really good. And then, he pulled away and whispered, 'Make out with my nose,'" she said.

Theron started crying laughing as she insisted the story wasn't a joke.

"I swear on my life," the star said. "I've never forgotten it, because I've yet to meet another person who likes to have somebody make out with their nose."

"He was, like, really into it," she added. "And I started giggling. Like, it was good, so I didn't want to mess it up. So I gave him a little peck on the nose and he was like, 'No, make out with it.'"

Theron has dated singer Stephan Jenkins and actors Start Townsend and Sean Penn, and is raising two children, Jackson and August, as a single mom. She said in an interview with Glamour in October that she isn't interested in marriage.

"I haven't been in a relationship for a very long time. I never want to get married," the actress said.

"Those are things that are not hard for me, because they're innately my truth," she added. "I find people are somewhat perplexed by that, and also more with women, right?"

Theron most recently starred in the film Bombshell, which opened in theaters in December. She is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her role as Megyn Kelly in the movie.