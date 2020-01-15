Morfydd Clark will star in Amazon's "Lord of the Rings" series. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Ismael Cruz Córdova (L), pictured with Gina Rodriguez, will star in Amazon's "Lord of the Rings" series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nazanin Boniadi will star in Amazon's "Lord of the Rings" series. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Amazon is adding 13 series regulars to its Lord of the Rings cast.

The studio announced Tuesday on Twitter that Owain Arthur (Casualty), Nazanin Boniadi (Homeland) and Tom Budge (The Pacific) will star on the upcoming series.

"A grand journey is defined by its travelers. Meet the first members of our fellowship. #LOTRonPrime," the post reads.

Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith and Charlie Vickers will also star. The actors join previously announced stars Robert Aramayo and Morfydd Clark. Clark will play a younger version of Galadriel, portrayed by Cate Blanchett in the Lord of the Rings films.

"After undertaking an extensive global search, we are delighted finally to reveal the first group of brilliant performers who will take part in Amazon's Lord of the Rings series," showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said in a statement.

"These exceptionally talented women and men are more than just our actors: they are the newest members of an ever-expanding creative family that is now working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life anew for fans and audiences worldwide," the pair added.

A grand journey is defined by its travelers. Meet the first members of our fellowship. #LOTRonPrime. A THREAD.— The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) January 14, 2020

Payne and McKay will write the series, with J.A. Bayona to direct multiple episodes. Bryan Cogman (Game of Thrones) will serve as a consulting producer, with production to begin in February in New Zealand.

The Lord of the Rings series is based on the J.R.R. Tolkien book series of the same name, previously adapted by Jackson as a trilogy of films. The show is set in Middle Earth and will take place in the Second Age.

Amazon renewed the series for a second season in November. The show will reportedly go on a four- to five-month hiatus after filming the first two episodes of Season 1, during which the writing team will map out and write the bulk of the Season 2 scripts.