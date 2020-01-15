Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Rock band Bon Jovi will launch a new North American tour in June.

The group shared plans Wednesday on Twitter for its Bon Jovi 2020 tour featuring singer Bryan Adams.

"We're excited to announce that our #BonJovi2020 Tour across America starts in June!" the post reads.

The tour begins June 10 in Tacoma, Wash., and will end with a two-night stint July 27 and 28 in New York, N.Y. Tickets go on sale Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sale tickets available for Bon Jovi fan club members and American Express cardholders from Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. through Jan. 23 at 10 p.m.

Bon Jovi 2020 takes its name from the band's upcoming album of the same name, which includes the single "Unbroken." Bon Jovi has yet to announce an official release date for the album.

Bon Jovi consists of Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, Tico Torres, Phil X and Hugh McDonald. The group's most recent album, This House is Not for Sale, was released in November 2016.

Here's the full list of dates for the Bon Jovi 2020 tour:

June 10 - Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome

June 11 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

June 13 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Venter

June 16 - San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center at San Jose

June 18 - Los Angeles, Calif., at The Forum

June 20 - Las Vegas, Nev., at T-Mobile Arena (without Bryan Adams)

June 23 - San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center

June 25 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

June 26 - Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center

July 10 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena (without Bryan Adams)

July 14 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

July 16 - Boston, Mass., at TD Garden

July 19 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena

July 21 - Chicago, Ill., at United Center

July 23 - St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

July 25 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena

July 27 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

July 28 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden