Idris Elba has been rumored to replace Daniel Craig in future James Bond movies. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Emilia Clarke is one female star who has expressed interest in playing James Bond. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Daniel Craig plays James Bond in the upcoming film "No Time to Die." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- James Bond will remain a male character in the film series, according to producer Barbara Broccoli.

Broccoli, 59, who oversees the franchise with her half-brother Michael G. Wilson, discussed Bond's future in an interview with Variety published Wednesday.

Broccoli produced the last eight Bond movies, Spectre (2015), Skyfall (2012), Quantum of Solace (2008), Casino Royale (2006), Die Another Day (2002), The World is Not Enough (1999), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) and GoldenEye (1995), and the upcoming installment, No Time to Die. No Time to Die opens in theaters April 10 and will reportedly be Daniel Craig's last film as 007.

Broccoli and Wilson have yet to select Craig's replacement. Broccoli said, however, that the next Bond will be male.

"He can be of any color, but he is male," she said.

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke is one female star who has expressed an interest in playing Bond. Broccoli said she would rather see women portray strong new characters.

"I believe we should be creating new characters for women -- strong female characters. I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that," she said.

Broccoli shared similar sentiments in an interview with The Guardian in 2018.

"Bond is male. He's a male character. He was written as a male and I think he'll probably stay as a male. And that's fine," she said. "We don't have to turn male characters into women. Let's just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters."

Idris Elba, Richard Madden and Tom Hiddleston are among the male stars rumored to replace Craig. Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding said in November that he's open to taking the "iconic role."

No Time to Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and released a first trailer featuring Craig in December. News broke Tuesday that singer Billie Eilish, 18, will write and perform the film's theme song.