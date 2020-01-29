Timothee Chalamet arrives on the red carpet the "Little Women" world premiere on December 7 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus have been booked as presenters for next month's Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles.

Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said they also lined up Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig to hand out trophies at the ABC telecast on Feb. 9.

The countdown is on! Welcome some of our incredible #Oscars presenters. pic.twitter.com/mmGi16Xu8S— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 28, 2020

"We're excited to welcome these talented artists to help celebrate this year's movies," Howell Taylor and Allain said in a joint statement. "Each brings their own unique energy and appeal to our global audience."

The producers previously announced that last year's winners in the acting categories -- Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek -- would return as presenters for this year's gala.

The event honoring excellence in film will not have a host for a second, consecutive year.

Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman are set to sing the Best Song nominees.