Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Sam Elliott recites the hit song "Old Town Road" in a teaser for an upcoming Super Bowl ad.

Doritos shared a preview Friday of the commercial featuring Elliott, 75, that will run Feb. 2 during Super Bowl LIV.

The clip shows Elliott dressed in cowboy gear at a saloon. He recites "Old Town Road" to the bartender in his signature Western drawl.

"I got the horses in the back. Horse tack is attached. Hat is matte black. I got the boots that's black to match," Elliott says. "Ridin' on a horse. Ha! You can whip your Porsche. I been in the valley. You ain't been up off that porch, now. Can nobody tell me nothing. You can't tell me nothing."

The teaser ends with the "Old Town Road" bass line coming in as Elliott leaves the saloon.

"Can't nobody tell Sam Elliott nothin'," Doritos tweeted Friday.

Super Bowl LIV will air on CBS. Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem, with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to headline the halftime show.

"Old Town Road" appears on Lil Nas X's debut EP, 7, released in June. The song's remix, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record-breaking 19 consecutive weeks.

Lil Nas X is nominated for six awards at the 2020 Grammys, including Record of the Year for "Old Town Road" with Cyrus. He is also up for Outstanding Music Artist at the GLAAD Media Awards.

Elliott plays Beau Bennett on the Netflix series The Ranch. He appears with co-star Ashton Kutcher in a trailer released last week for the show's final season.